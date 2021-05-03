Cleveland Clinic launches new EHR tool to automate organ, tissue donor referral

Cleveland Clinic rolled out an automated donor referral EHR tool in its hospitals to improve the identification and evaluation of potential eye, organ and tissue donors, the health system announced April 30.

The existing donor referral process is time-consuming and labor-intensive, as it requires clinicians to identify each potential donor, notify the organ procurement organization and explain relevant information. The new tool eliminates the need for a phone call, which reduces hospital staff workflow challenges, Brent Hicks, Cleveland Clinic's senior director of digital and clinical health, said in a news release.

After a successful pilot at Cleveland Clinic and Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital, the tool was launched throughout the health system in late February.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.