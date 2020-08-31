Cerner secures potential $161M contract for VA health network go-live

The Department of Veterans Affairs awarded Cerner's government services business a potential $161 million firm-fixed price order to assist the VA with implementing an enterprise healthcare services network at four Ohio VA medical centers, according to an Aug. 31 GovConWire report.

Under the award, Cerner is to provide deployment support for the Veterans Integrated Service Network 10, which was developed as part of the department's transition plan for the MyVA online patient portal.

VISN 10 aims to integrate healthcare services across 10 medical centers and a network of more than 60 care facilities across Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

Cerner is under contract for the work through Feb. 27, 2022. In 2018, VA entered a 10-year, $10 billion contract with the EHR vendor to develop and deploy an EHR across its care network. The contract was later increased to $16 billion to cover additional program management and infrastructure costs.

