Cerner's year in review: The EHR vendor's 5 biggest stories of 2019

Kansas City, Mo.-based Cerner instituted various changes over the past year, including its shift from an EHR-centric focus to platforms.

Here are five of the most-read stories about Cerner reported by Becker's Hospital Review in 2019.

1. 26 UHS hospitals experience Cerner EHR outage

Twenty-six Universal Health Services hospitals had limited access to their Cerner-based EHR systems June 21 following "technical problems" at one of the EHR vendor's data centers.

2. Cerner to pivot from EHRs to 'platforms,' CEO says

Cerner CEO Brent Shafer in January said the company is "moving from being an EHR-centric company to a platform organization."

3. New York hospital settles with Cerner over billing problems: 5 things to know

Glens Falls (N.Y.) Hospital in March reached a settlement with Cerner over losses it sustained when Cerner's billing system did not work.

4. Cerner to transfer nearly 1,300 more employees to Adventist

Cerner in October confirmed that almost 1,300 California-based employees of the EHR vendor will become employees of Adventist Health, effective Dec. 1.

5. How the Cerner, Amazon partnership is unfolding

Since partnering with Amazon in July, Cerner has made plans to increase efficiency and lower costs.

