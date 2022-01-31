Cerner is top cloud computing-focused health tech company, filings suggest

Cerner was the company that referred to cloud computing in company filings the most among the 50 biggest employers in the medical devices industry between October 2020 and September 2021, according to a report published Jan. 31 by Medical Device Network.

There were 65 cloud-related sentences in Cerner's filings, accounting for nearly 1 percent of all sentences, the report said. Chemed was the company that referred to cloud computing the second most, as it was mentioned in 0.2 percent of sentences in the company's filings.

Medical device companies' references to cloud computing within company filings increased by 36 percent between the second and third quarters of 2021.

Read the report here.