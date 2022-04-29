Cerner in the news: 11 April updates

From the latest update on its pending Oracle acquisition to new leadership appointments, here are 11 updates on Cerner's operations, software products and partnerships reported by Becker's Hospital Review in April.

Cerner delayed COVID-19 vaccination requirements for all non-client-facing U.S. associates who are working completely virtually employees, until June 6.



On April 7, Cerner named two new senior vice presidents. Patrick Sargent was named senior vice president and general manager of Cerner Government Services and Alaa Adel was named senior vice president and president of Cerner Global.



On April 11, Oracle extended its tender offer for its proposed acquisition of Cerner for a third time until May 11. The announcement came two days before its second tender offer was set to expire on April 13.



On April 14, John Mast, Cerner's lead regulatory strategist, was elected to serve on the board of The Sequoia Project, a nonprofit organization focused on healthcare interoperability.



U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., wrote a letter to the Department of Veterans Affairs and Cerner leaders urging them to fix a technological issue between Cerner's EHR system and its retail pharmacy software.



On April 19, Yosi Health, a patient scheduling and registration platform, said it is now compatible with Cerner. The platform is offered to practices using Cerner Millennium.



On April 26, VA officials, Cerner executives and a representative from the Office of Inspector General testified about the problems with the $16.1 billion Cerner EHR rollout. Specifically about the system outages that occurred at Spokane, Wash. and other VA medical sites.



Cerner added 71 new clients, who will go live with its EHR system and products, in addition to extending and expanding relationships with more than 330 organizations worldwide.



Cerner added three enhancements to its systems to support the White House's effort to increase access to COVD-19 treatments.



On April 26, Cerner launched a registry that will collect data from patients diagnosed with Type 2 and Type 3 Gaucher disease, an autosomal recessive disease.



Walla Walla, Wash.-based Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center's Cerner EHR system faced two outages in two days. On April 25, the Cerner EHR system went down for 127 minutes due to "load imbalance," and on April 26, the EHR system went down once again, for a total of 355 minutes.



