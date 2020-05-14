Black Book: Top EHR vendors in 8 hospital segments

Black Book named the top ranked inpatient EHR vendors for eight hospital types, based on findings from its annual client satisfaction survey.

For its annual survey, Black Book polled more than 2,000 users of EHR platforms in the U.S. The survey measures customer satisfaction using 18 EHR-centric key performance indicators, including accountability, innovation, optimization and client relationships.

Here are the top ranked EHR vendors for eight hospital market segments, according to Black Book.

· Hospitals under 100 beds: CPSI Evident

· Community hospitals with 101 to 250 beds: Allscripts Sunrise

· Hospitals with 251-plus beds: Cerner

· Hospital systems, chains and corporations: Epic

· Academic medical centers and regional networks: Epic

· Inpatient rehabilitation hospitals: Allscripts

· Pediatric hospitals: Cerner

· Long-term care and post acute facilities: Evident American Healthtech

