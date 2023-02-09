Beirut medical center first institution outside US to join Epic's Cosmos

American University of Beirut Medical Center has become the first institution outside the U.S. to join EHR vendor Epic's Cosmos network, according to a Lebanese government news release.

Cosmos allows clinicians and researchers to glean insights from more than 176 million patient records and 6.3 billion encounters, the Feb. 8 release stated. It will reduce the time it takes researchers to get this type of data from months to minutes.

"I am really excited to see what we are able to do with this data and the findings it will generate," Yousif Asfour, PhD, the university's chief innovation and transformation officer, said in the release. "The future of healthcare is right at our fingertips."