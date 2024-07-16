AtlantiCare embarks on Vision 2030 with Oracle Health

AtlantiCare and Oracle Health are teaming up for a six-year initiative dubbed "Vision 2030," which includes embedding 20 new solutions and more than 60 capabilities across its organization.

Jordan Ruch, the Atlantic City, N.J.-based health system's new CIO, told Becker's that the goal of this initiative is to implement a range of clinical and operational applications to enhance patient care and operational efficiency. It also includes multiple partnerships with Oracle Health, Philadelphia-based Drexel University College of Medicine, Cleveland Clinic Cancer Institute and Pennington, N.J.-based Global Neurosciences Institute.

"Vision 2030 is super exciting and one of the main reasons I joined AtlantiCare. It's not only a partnership with Oracle Health but involves multiple affiliations aimed at bringing clinical excellence to the region," Mr. Ruch said.

A key component of Vision 2030 is the large-scale implementation of Oracle Health products. AtlantiCare plans to activate 20 new major solutions and more than 60 capabilities throughout the partnership.

"We've broken the transformations down into six work streams," Mr. Ruch said.

These work streams include enhancements to AtlantiCare's EHR system, physician workflows, nursing standardization and departmental workflows.

For example, one of the transformative areas includes the command center and real-time health system. This work stream focuses on frictionless access to data, impacting patient flow, remote patient monitoring and the overall command center strategy.

"All of these tools will optimize our communication and give our workforce the tools to be more proactive," Mr. Ruch said.

Another upgrade is the implementation of Oracle's revenue management system, RevElate, which will streamline billing and registration processes. Additionally, AtlantiCare is adopting Oracle's Fusion ERP and HR to enhance the employee experience and enterprise resource planning. On the consumer side, a new patient portal developed in partnership with Oracle Health aims to improve population health analytics and consumer experience.

Meanwhile, the technology workstream involves migrating many systems to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure for enhanced security and reliability. Mr. Ruch highlighted that these upgrades would be rolled out over the next 27 months, forming the foundation for Vision 2030.

Mr. Ruch also discussed the use of Oracle's Clinical Digital Assistant, which includes ambient note generation. This technology aims to reduce the documentation burden on providers, allowing them to spend more time with patients.

"The measure I like to think about is how little our providers will touch a keyboard and how much time they can spend face-to-face with our patients," Mr. Ruch said.

According to Mr. Ruch, Vision 2030 is a six-year program with a detailed set of key performance indicators to track progress. He explained that each go-live wave would have specific metrics to evaluate performance pre-and post-implementation, covering build, testing, and training completion percentages, as well as tool utilization.

Looking ahead, Mr. Ruch expressed excitement about the potential of technologies like the Oracle Clinical Digital Assistant to transform healthcare delivery.

"We are in a unique position to be rolling out all these technologies at the same time with Oracle Health," Mr. Ruch said.