Athenahealth adds Nuance to its digital marketplace

Athenahealth added Nuance's Dragon Ambient eXperience to its digital marketplace.

The Nuance Dragon Ambient eXperience, which includes API integration with athenaClinicals and Athenahealth's EHR system, automates administrative tasks during virtual and in-person visits, according to a May 4 press release.  

The integration of the AI tool aims to lessen administrative workloads that lead to clinician burnout, increase access to care for patients and improve healthcare outcomes with clinical documentation that writes itself.

