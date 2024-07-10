AI enhances Illinois system's Epic EHR

Urbana, Ill.-based Carle Health is enhancing its Epic EHR system with the addition of Nabla, an AI-based ambient assistant for clinicians.

Carle began piloting Nabla's tool, integrated within its Epic EHR, across family medicine, pediatrics and cardiology. The tool automatically extracts relevant patient data from their Epic chart to enhance clinical note taking, saving 50% of clinicians at least one hour or more per day in documentation, according to theJuly 9 news release from Nabla.

With this success, Carle plans to expand the rollout of Nabla to its multi-specialty physician group practice and then gradually implement it throughout 2024 to 1,500 providers, including emergency rooms and hospitalists.