9 health systems seeking EHR talent

Three of the top vendors hospitals use to participate in the Medicare EHR incentive program are Oracle Cerner, Epic and Meditech, according to ONC data. Here are nine hospitals and health systems that have posted job listings seeking EHR and IT expertise in the last month.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

Epic

Bon Secours Mercy Health, based in Richmond, Va., is seeking an Epic application coordinator pharmacists.



Boston Children's Hospital is seeking an IT Epic trainer.



Methodist Health System, based in Dallas, is seeking a senior Epic analyst.

Meditech

HCA Healthcare, based in Henderson, Nev., is seeking a consulting EHR support analyst pharmacy.



HCA Healthcare, based in Nashville, Tenn., is seeking an EHR implementation manager.



TriStar Hendersonville (Tenn.) Medical Center is seeking an EHR support analyst.

Oracle Cerner