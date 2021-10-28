80% of IT hospital execs don't fully trust their hospital's EHR data

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Hospital executives said they lack fully reliable and interoperable data despite their potential in driving decision-making, according to a Sage Growth Partners report.
For the survey, researchers asked 100 hospital executives what challenges they face in trying to use data in making clinical and operational decisions. Survey respondents were IT leaders at hospitals and health systems with at least 250 beds.
Four things to know:
- Despite widespread adoption of EHRs, just 20 percent of executives said they are extremely satisfied with their hospital's data to drive strategic priorities and good analytics, according to an Oct. 28 news release. Fifty-nine percent of executives said they were somewhat satisfied with their data model, followed by 16 percent who said they are neutral and 4 percent who said they are dissatisfied.
- Interoperability and data integration are the top barriers to using data analytics to drive strategies, 51 percent of executives said, followed by lack of centralized access to data (39 percent) and focus on meeting regulatory requirements (37 percent).
- Developing and sharing reliable data is the top strategic priority, with 80 percent focusing on it within the next 12 months.
- Forty-nine percent of executives said poor or slow decision-making is the greatest potential financial consequence of low-quality data.