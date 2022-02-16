6 things to know about the founder of Meditech

Neil Pappalardo, chair and founder of Meditech, has led the company to becoming one of the leading EHR vendors and has been a part of the company's creation and evolution for the past 54 years.

Six things to know about Mr. Pappalardo:

1. Mr. Pappalardo graduated from Cambridge-based Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1964.

2. He was the creator of MGH Utility Multi-Programming System, which became the industry standard medical software language.

3. Prior to starting Meditech, Mr. Pappalardo pursued clinical computing at Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital, where he became inspired to develop an automated laboratory system to improve upon healthcare's error-prone, paper-based processes.

4. In 1968, Mr. Pappalardo founded Meditech, and the company opened for business in 1969.

5. Prior to serving as chair, Mr. Pappalardo was president and CEO of Meditech.

6. Mr. Pappalardo has served as chair of the company since 1994.