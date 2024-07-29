6 Epic updates in July

From collaborating with Mayo Clinic on a generative AI tool for nurses to having the largest hospital EHR market share in the world, here are six updates on Epic's operations, software products and partnerships reported by Becker's Hospital Review in July:

Epic is collaborating with Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic and healthcare AI company Abridge to develop a generative AI tool for nurses.



Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health said it is moving to an Epic EHR system.



An Epic spokesperson told Becker's in an emailed statement that the July 19 CrowdStrike incident had not affected Epic's software or services directly but had caused technical issues that prevented healthcare organizations from using their systems.



Lewes, Del.-based Beebe Healthcare said it is moving to an Epic EHR system.



Portland, Ore.-based nonprofit digital healthcare innovation group OCHIN, Inc. said 10 healthcare organizations began using its OCHIN Epic EHR in the second quarter of 2024.



Epic had the largest hospital EHR market share in the world after adding big contracts in Canada and Australia last year, KLAS Research's Global (Non-US) EHR Market Share 2024 report found.