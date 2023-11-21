5 most expensive EHR installs of 2023

As software prices climb, a new EHR can be quite costly. In 2023, Becker's reported on health systems in West Virginia and Florida spending more than $50 million on a new EHR.
Here are the five most expensive EHR installs that Becker's has reported on in 2023:
- Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health is spending $250 million to move to Epic.
- Weirton (W.Va.) Medical Center is spending $65 million to switch to Cerner.
- Rochester, N.Y.-based UR Medicine said that it plans to spend at least $40 million to move Geneva, N.Y.-based Finger Lakes Health to a new EHR.
- Helena, Mont.-based St. Peter's Health spent $25 million to move to Epic.
- Morris (Ill.) Hospital & Healthcare Centers spent $12 million on a new Meditech EHR.