3 health systems switching to Epic EHRs

Below are three health systems that launched a new Epic EHR system or announced plans to do so since March 6:

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health is moving from Allscripts to Epic Systems. The health system said it will roll out the new Epic EHR system in phases, with the first go-live to occur in 2025.



MUSC Health Orangeburg (S.C.) is switching from Oracle Cerner to Epic after its partnership with Charleston, S.C.-based MUSC Health.



St. Joseph, Mo.-based Mosaic Life Care transitioned from its Oracle Cerner EHR system to Epic Systems.