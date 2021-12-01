16 hospitals, health systems seeking Allscripts, Cerner, Epic, Meditech talent 

Four of the top vendors hospitals use to participate in the Medicare EHR incentive program are Allscripts, Cerner, Epic and Meditech, according to ONC data.

Here are 16 hospitals and health systems that have posted job listings seeking EHR and IT expertise in the last two weeks:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

Allscripts

1. Covenant Health (Lubbock, Texas): Seeks a clinical data analyst

2. MercyOne (Des Moines, Iowa): Seeks a business analyst

3. Mather Hospital (Port Jefferson, N.Y.): Seeks a data analyst

4. Harris Health System (Bellaire, Texas): Seeks a business intelligence analyst

Cerner

1. Kahuku (Hawaii) Medical Center: Seeks a clinical application data analyst

2. BayCare (Clearwater, Fla.): Seeks an information systems analyst

3. Vail (Colo.) Health: Seeks a systems analyst

4. Conway (S.C.) Medical Center: Seeks a clinical informatics analyst

Epic

1. Aspirus (Wausau, Wis.): Seeks a chief medical information officer

2. UPMC (Pittsburgh): Seeks a clinical data analyst

3. Wake Forest Baptist Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.) Seeks a clinical data analyst

4. Stanford Health Care (Palo Alto, Calif.) Seeks a clinical informatics analyst

Meditech

1. Avera (Sioux Center, Iowa): Seeks a health informaticist

2. Lake Regional Health System (Osage Beach, Mo.): Seeks a clinical application analyst

3. Sturdy Memorial Hospital (Attleboro, Mass.): Seeks a health information management manager

4. Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital: Seeks a clinical application analyst