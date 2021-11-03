16 hospitals, health systems seeking Allscripts, Cerner, Epic, Meditech talent

Four of the top vendors hospitals use to participate in the Medicare EHR incentive program are Allscripts, Cerner, Epic and Meditech, according to ONC data.

Here are 16 hospitals and health systems that have posted job listings seeking EHR and IT expertise in the last two weeks:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

Allscripts

1. Unity Physicians Hospital (Mishawaka, Ind.): Seeks a clinical applications analyst

2. Hospital Sisters Health System (Eau Claire, Wis.): Seeks an informaticist

3. Touchette Regional Hospital (Collinsville, Ill.): Seeks an IT systems analyst

4. Beverly Hospital (Montebello, Calif.): Seeks a clinical applications analyst

Cerner

1. Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.): Seeks a laboratory systems application analyst

2. University of Alabama Medicine (Birmingham): Seeks a systems analyst

3. MidMichigan Health (Midland): Seeks a medical data analyst

4. Yavapai Regional Medical Center (Payson, Ariz.): Seeks a clinical analyst

Epic

1. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.): Seeks an IT support analyst

2. Ardent Health Services (Nashville, Tenn.): Seeks an IT analyst

3. OU Health (Oklahoma City): Seeks an application analyst

4. Essentia Health (Duluth, Minn.): Seeks a remote clinical applications analyst

Meditech

1. JFK Medical Center (Atlantis, Fla.): Seeks an IT support analyst

2. Brookings (S.D.) Health System: Seeks a medical health information specialist

3. Calvert Health System (Prince Frederick, Md.): Seeks a data analyst

4. Southwoods Health (Boardman, Ohio): Seeks an IT clinical analyst