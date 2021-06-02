16 hospitals, health systems seeking Allscripts, Cerner, Epic, Meditech talent 

Four of the top vendors hospitals use to participate in the Medicare EHR Incentive program are Allscripts, Cerner, Epic and Meditech, according to ONC data.

Here are 16 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking EHR and IT expertise in the last two weeks:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

Allscripts

1. Mohawk Valley Health Systems (Utica, N.Y.): Seeks a lab information system analyst

2. Washington Regional Medical Center (Fayetteville, Ark.): Seeks a revenue integrity director

3. Community Memorial Health System (Ventura, Calif.): Seeks an application analyst

4. Compass Health (East Lansing, Mich.): Seeks a medical billing specialist

Cerner

1. Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center (Alamogordo, N.M.): Seeks a clinical informatics analyst

2. Glen Falls (N.Y.) Hospital: Seeks a clinical systems analyst

3. Silver Cross Hospital (New Lenox, Ill.): Seeks a financial and administrative applications manager

4. Sturdy Memorial Hospital (Attleboro, Mass.): Seeks a health information management specialist

Epic

1. LCMC Health (New Orleans): Seeks a health information management data integrity system manager

2. Atlanta Hospital: Seeks an applications analyst

3. University of Chicago Medicine: Seeks a clinical applications analyst

4. Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.): Seeks an applications analyst

Meditech

1. Pella (Iowa) Regional Health Center: Seeks an IT program manager

2. Hancock Regional Hospital (Greenfield, Ind.): Seeks a revenue data analyst

3. Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital (Baltimore): Seeks a clinical systems analyst

4. Harnett Health (Dunn, N.C.): Seeks a clinical systems analyst