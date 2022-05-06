Google's 10 most recent health-related job openings

Google recently posted several job openings related to its health business. Below are 10 open positions as of May 6.
- Health information privacy lead: will lead development of health software products, investigate privacy events, perform contract reviews and manage key health privacy initiatives
- Health compliance lead: will drive compliance standards for Google's health and wellness products
- Director of product management, Google for Clinicians data platform: will develop the core strategy, lay the plans for development, grow a talented team and engage clients for Google's data platform for clinicians
- Health economist: will use expertise in social and behavioral science research and analytics to shape Google's healthcare strategy
- Senior software engineer for iOS, Fitbit: will work on iOS software for Fitbit devices
- Senior sensor design engineer, Fitbit: will work on sensor design for Fitbit devices
- Health research designer, Fitbit: will determine experiment needs for health research technology, focusing on sensors, algorithms and behavioral change experiences
- Algorithms research scientist, Fitbit: will solve scientific problems associated with algorithms that can help extract useful information from physiological sensor signals
- Bioelectrical research scientist, Fitbit: will improve Google's portfolio of electrode-based sensors and provide expertise in sensing human physiological metrics using biopotentials and bioimpedances
- Consumer health clinical specialist: will use clinical expertise to influence the content, design and execution of Google's consumer health products