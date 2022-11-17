Amazon's healthcare ambitions: 5 recent moves

From launching Amazon Clinic to backing startups that aim to tackle healthcare burnout, Amazon continues to strengthen its healthcare presence. Here are five recent healthcare moves from the company as reported by Becker's.

Amazon Web Services launched a new healthcare-specific accelerator aimed at reducing the effort and complexity involved in supporting healthcare compliance efforts. The Landing Zone Accelerator for Healthcare is a set of configuration files across more than 35 AWS services and features that help healthcare organizations manage and govern a multiaccount environment.



CEO of Amazon Andy Jassy is conducting a cost-cutting spree to scale back on unprofitable businesses at the company, but the retailer said it is continuing to invest in healthcare, where it sees growth and potential. People familiar with Amazon operations told The Wall Street Journal that the company sees healthcare as profitable and is interested in continued investment within the industry.



Amazon quickly deleted a video posted on their YouTube channel that described Amazon Clinic, a new Amazon telehealth service focused on treating common conditions, like acne and allergies. The video described a telehealth service where patients could fill out a questionnaire about their symptoms and meet virtually with a clinician for a fee. Clinicians could diagnose the patient and provide prescriptions as necessary.



Amazon then officially debuted Amazon Clinic on Nov. 15. Amazon Clinic will allow patients in 32 states to message clinicians through a secure portal to seek personalized treatments and prescriptions for common conditions such as urinary tract infections, dandruff and migraines. Patients can also seek birth control options, according to a press release from Amazon.



Amazon Web Services has opened up applications for tech solutions that aim to overcome healthcare burnout and other workforce issues. Amazon Web Services will select 20 startups that plan to use tech to train employees, retain staff or deploy workforces. Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham and the American Hospital Association are among the organizations advising Amazon with the selection process.