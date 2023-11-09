5 hospitals partnering with Best Buy

Retail giant Best Buy has created a sizable healthcare presence through its remote patient monitoring partnerships with hospitals and other digital health services. The company has partnered with large health systems in Massachusetts, Illinois, Pennsylvania and New York.
Best Buy's flurry of healthcare activity stems from its $400 million acquisition of remote patient monitoring company Current Health in 2021. Here are five health systems partnering with Best Buy that Becker's has reported on since March 2023:
- In November, Boston-based Mass General Brigham announced that it would be partnering with Best Buy to use the retail giants' technology to provide care-at-home.
- Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare said that its 2019 partnership with Best Buy subsidiary Current Health lowered costs and lessened emergency room visits.
- In September, Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger expanded its at-home health partnership to focus on treating patients with chronic conditions.
- In March, Best Buy announced that it was partnering with New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System on remote patient monitoring.
- In March, Best Buy inked a remote patient monitoring-focused deal with New York City-based NYU Langone Health.