4 non-healthcare entrepreneurs diving into healthcare

Even with macroeconomic concerns, many entrepreneurs still see great potential in the healthcare industry as they launch their first healthcare enterprises.
Here are four non-healthcare entrepreneurs and executives getting into healthcare:
- The Metrodora Institute, a neuroimmune medical research institute co-founded by Instacart CEO Fidji Simo, opened.
- Former Whole Foods CEO John Mackey acquired a telehealth service and merged it with his Love.Life health and wellness company.
- Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff joined in a $90 million investment round for predictive cancer test company Artera.
- Spotify founder and CEO Daniel Ek launched Neko Health, a healthcare screening and disease prevention startup.