4 non-healthcare entrepreneurs diving into healthcare

Noah Schwartz -

Even with macroeconomic concerns, many entrepreneurs still see great potential in the healthcare industry as they launch their first healthcare enterprises.

Here are four non-healthcare entrepreneurs and executives getting into healthcare:

  1. The Metrodora Institute, a neuroimmune medical research institute co-founded by Instacart CEO Fidji Simo, opened.

  2. Former Whole Foods CEO John Mackey acquired a telehealth service and merged it with his Love.Life health and wellness company.

  3. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff joined in a $90 million investment round for predictive cancer test company Artera. 

  4. Spotify founder and CEO Daniel Ek launched Neko Health, a healthcare screening and disease prevention startup.

