3 hospitals, health systems expanding partnerships with One Medical

Amazon's One Medical has been increasingly inking and expanding partnerships across the U.S. with some of the largest hospitals and health systems.
Here are three hospitals and health systems partnering with the virtual and in-person primary care company One Medical:
- Amazon's One Medical said it plans to open a new San Francisco clinic, expanding its partnership with San Francisco-based UCSF Health.
- One Medical opened its first Connecticut location under a partnership with Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare.
- One Medical said it plans to open its 11th clinic in the Washington, D.C., area, expanding its partnership with Columbia, Md.-based MedStar Health.