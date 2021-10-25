Where Providence's digital health investment portfolio stands 1 year post-launch

Listen
In October 2020, Renton, Wash.-based Providence combined nine of its health technology investments into one comprehensive digital health portfolio called Tegria. The portfolio has grown since its launch, garnering three key acquisitions in 2021.
Tegria's aim is to advance technological, clinical and operational improvements in healthcare delivery. Here are more details about the three companies it acquired in 2021:
- In March, Tegria acquired Cumberland, a health IT consulting firm for payers and providers. Cumberland joined Tegria to increase its capabilities in claims and benefit administration systems, care management systems, tech optimization and managed services.
- In May, Tegria acquired Colburn Hill Group, a company that uses robotic process automation for revenue cycle management. Colburn Hill's RCM platform uses algorithms to determine the next best step to resolve denials, either by deploying staff members or automatically resolving them using analytics-driven robotic process automation.
- In June, Tegria acquired KenSci, a company that provides artificial intelligence platforms and tools to healthcare providers, payers and medical device companies. The company's AI-powered platform derives insights from data to improve patient experiences, workflows and diagnosis accuracy.