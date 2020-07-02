Value of these 3 digital health technologies has surged since pandemic, Forrester says

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the business value of remote monitoring and wearable technologies for healthcare providers and insurers, according to a June 29 Forrester Research report.

In the new report, Forrester adjusts its March analysis of digital tech providers and health insurers should consider, taking the pandemic's effect on innovation into account.

Here are the three technologies Forrester moved from its "experiment" to "invest" stage because of advancements in response to the pandemic:

1. At-home diagnostics

2. Remote clinical monitoring

3. Wearables

Here are the remaining digital technologies Forrester recommends as a high business value investment:

1. Conversational interface

2. Digital therapeutics

3. Personal health record

4. Pharmacogenomics

5. Secure messaging/notifications

6. Self-triage

7. Virtual care

