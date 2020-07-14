UNC Health partnership launches mental health app for healthcare workers: 4 details

Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health partnered with the UNC School of Medicine to launch a mental health app for first responders and healthcare workers.



Four things to know:



1. The Heroes Health Initiative app is available for free to healthcare workers on the App Store and Google Play Store.



2. Users can take short mental health self-assessments each week through the app and receive a summary of their symptoms to help them understand their mental health and changes over time. It also provides links to support and mental health resources.



3. Healthcare organizations can also partner with the app to aggregate data and identify when they need more worker support.



4. UNC Institute for Trauma Recovery worked with Google Cloud and volunteers from Alphabet, Google's parent company, to develop the app. Mental and brain health research nonprofit One Mind, The Rockefeller Foundation, Bank of America, Lauder Foundation and other individuals donated money to support the project.

