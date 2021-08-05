The next step in digital transformation is business transformation: Q&A with Tony Ambrozie

Tony Ambrozie, senior vice president and chief digital officer of Baptist Health South Florida in Miami, joined the Becker’s Healthcare podcast to talk about digital transformation and consumerism.

Before joining Baptist Health South Florida, Mr. Ambrozie was on the executive team at Disney Parks. Here is an excerpt from the conversation.

Question: How will your role and teams change at Baptist Health South Florida in the next 12 to 24 months?

Tony Ambrozie: Digital transformation is really about business transformation, whether in healthcare or anywhere else, as business transformation is driven by technologies, but not solely about technology. In that context, I think the logical role transition for leaders and their teams is from pure technologist roles to what I would say are business leaders deeply anchored in technologies.

One of my former leaders at Disney used to say we don't have any business partners, we are business partners because we are part of the business. We have evolved in the past 10 years or so by adding digital product management to our responsibilities, and that will continue since it works hand in hand with developing digital experiences.

Technology and digital leaders and teams will evolve deeper into actual business, and I think that will happen at two levels. One is a more fundamental level, driving and being part of the tactical changes to the business as well as evolving the business models. The next level up is being more strategic about driving the strategy and implementation of the new business models.

I see not only improving business models, but creating new ones. If you think about Amazon and Amazon Web Services, what they do is called a business flywheel. They take the strengths from one area and develop a new area. That’s what we need to do in healthcare. We need to take our experiences, capabilities and expertise and build new things to meet the demands of whatever is coming in the next two to three years.

