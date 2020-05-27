The future of non-contact patient monitoring: 6 things to know
A May 27 report found that non-contact technology is the most effective solution for large-scale patient monitoring and plays a critical role in the fight against COVID-19.
The report, released by market research company Frost & Sullivan, revealed that non-contact monitoring technology has the potential to significantly reshape healthcare providers' monitoring model.
Here are some key insights from the report:
- Non-contact patient monitoring technology is moving toward mobile platforms and video and sound analysis technologies.
- The non-contact patient monitoring field is incorporating sensor technologies, allowing for miniaturization of medical devices.
- Non-contact technologies can be used to measure vitals, such as heart and respiration rate, to monitor patients as they undergo changes caused by new medications.
- Big Data is affecting the medical field by using machine learning and predictive analytics in non-contact monitoring devices
- Patient monitoring is experiencing a greater shift toward non-contact technology rather than wearable technology because people perceive the latter as costly, uncomfortable and having limited uses.
- The medical field faces a persistent challenge in that non-contact patient monitoring technology usually needs custom software that redirects information to electronic medical record systems, allowing multiple access points.
