The future of non-contact patient monitoring: 6 things to know

A May 27 report found that non-contact technology is the most effective solution for large-scale patient monitoring and plays a critical role in the fight against COVID-19.

The report, released by market research company Frost & Sullivan, revealed that non-contact monitoring technology has the potential to significantly reshape healthcare providers' monitoring model.

Here are some key insights from the report:

Non-contact patient monitoring technology is moving toward mobile platforms and video and sound analysis technologies.





The non-contact patient monitoring field is incorporating sensor technologies, allowing for miniaturization of medical devices.





Non-contact technologies can be used to measure vitals, such as heart and respiration rate, to monitor patients as they undergo changes caused by new medications.





Big Data is affecting the medical field by using machine learning and predictive analytics in non-contact monitoring devices





Patient monitoring is experiencing a greater shift toward non-contact technology rather than wearable technology because people perceive the latter as costly, uncomfortable and having limited uses.





The medical field faces a persistent challenge in that non-contact patient monitoring technology usually needs custom software that redirects information to electronic medical record systems, allowing multiple access points.

