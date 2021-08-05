Relatient and Radix to merge, secures $100M in funding

Relatient and Radix Health have entered into a definitive agreement to merge, while also securing $100 million in growth equity capital from investors.

Relatient, a web-based patient engagement solution, and Radix Health, which improves population health by simplifying patient access and improving patient engagement, are merging to optimize patient engagement under one brand, an Aug. 5 news release shared with Becker's said.

The combined companies will operate under the name Relatient. All other product or brand names will remain the same, Michele Perry, CEO of Relatient, told Becker's. However, as the combined companies bring more products to the market there may be some adjustments to names to eliminate confusion in the market.

Funding was provided by Brighton Park Capital and its affiliates. It will be used to put additional capital on the balance sheet and grow its talent. Through the merger, Relatient will add Radix's suite for patient access solutions to its existing platform to optimize provider schedules, increase patient satisfaction and improve client outcomes.

"Together we can help healthcare systems and practices achieve double bottom-line results — providing better care to patients that results in better fiscal and quality outcomes," Ms. Perry told Becker's. "Optimizing provider schedules is key to delivering a true digital front door that maximizes patient access — Relatient and Radix Health together offer healthcare the very best platform for accomplishing this."

"As a physician, I know how much the individual patient-provider relationship matters, and it's at the very core of Relatient," said Arun Mohan, MD, CEO of Radix Health. "With Relatient we are confident that we will not only make it easier for patients to see their providers by expanding lines of communication between patients and caregivers, ultimately taking their care delivery to the next level."

The transaction is expected to close in August. Upon closing, Relatient will have four offices in Franklin, Tenn., Cookeville, Tenn., Atlanta and Pune, India.