Purdue researchers use spider web design to retool 3D biomedical imaging tech

West Lafayette, Ind.-based Purdue University researchers have applied architectural features from spider webs to create 3D photo detectors for biomedical imaging, according to an Oct. 21 news release.

The technology uses the structural architecture of a spider web, which displays a repeating pattern. This makes the platform technology more damage tolerant because it can distribute stress more evenly and adapt against various mechanical loads.

"The resulting 3D optoelectronic architectures are particularly attractive for photodetection systems that require a large field of view and wide-angle antireflection, which will be useful for many biomedical and military imaging purposes,” said Muhammad Ashraful Alam, electrical and computer engineering professor at Purdue.

The research team is currently working to secure a patent for the technology.

