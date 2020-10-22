University Hospitals deploys virtual waiting rooms: 4 notes

University Hospitals in Cleveland rolled out a new system that allows patients to virtually check in and wait for their appointments without physically entering the facility waiting room, according to an Oct. 21 news release.

Four notes:

1. With PatientTrak's technology, patients do not have to download a mobile app but instead receive a text message with a link that alerts staff when they have arrived for their appointment.

2. The digital tool allows patients and UH staff to communicate via text so patients can remain in their vehicle before their appointment instead of the waiting room.

3. When it is time for the patient to come inside for their visit, PatientTrak's system sends a text notification to the individual.

4. More than 10,000 UH patients used the tool the first day it was implemented, and the health system plans to continue using it after the COVID-19 pandemic, too.

