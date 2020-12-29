Northwell Health launches medical training app for faculty, students

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health recently rolled out a new teaching app available in the Apple Store that provides medical education resources and teaching skills for students, trainees and faculty.

The Just in Time Teaching Tools app uses the Just-in-time teaching model, an instructional approach that allows for close interaction between instructors and their classrooms so trainees and faculty who need to actively engage with their instructors can do so for relevant teaching tips, such as setting expectations and bedside teaching.

Alice Fornari, EdD, associate dean of educational skills development at Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and vice president of faculty development at Northwell, developed the app, according to the Dec. 22 news release. The app's clinically specific teaching techniques include content related to internal and family medicine, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, surgery psychiatry and neurology.

"The use of technology-enhanced learning platforms are feasible and accessible to learners across the continuum of medical education and are especially useful in geographically dispersed academic health systems. This new app makes that model even stronger," Dr. Fomari said in the news release.

