Microsoft hires new healthcare exec: 3 details

Microsoft named the former CEO of GE Healthcare's imaging business its new corporate vice president for healthcare, according to CNBC.



Three things to know:



1. Tom McGuiness is the new head of Microsoft's healthcare vertical, which it has significantly expanded in recent years and sees as a big growth opportunity for its cloud offerings. He is taking the place of Peter Lee, who now leads Microsoft Research.



2. While Mr. McGuiness joined the company a few weeks ago, Microsoft didn't make the announcement about his hiring until April 21. He is responsible for working with the company's hospital partners, payers and life sciences companies.



3. There has been an increased demand for Microsoft's cloud services in the healthcare space and it recently developed chatbot technology to help recruit patients who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma that could be used for treating other patients with the disease.

