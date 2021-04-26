How Kaiser Permanente, Intermountain & more are spending innovation investment dollars

Here are four investments health systems recently made in digital health startups and internal innovation efforts.

Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network innovation hub AlphaLab Health welcomed seven companies to the first class at its business accelerator. The companies receive an investment of up to $100,000 in exchange for a convertible note granting up to 2 percent equity in the company.



Intermountain purchased Classic Air Medical, an air medical transport company, to bolster its telehealth and digital services. The acquisition will allow providers to expand their telehealth offerings while making it easier to transport patients in rural locations to medical facilities that are best equipped to meet their needs.



Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente Ventures participated in a $65 million funding round for Vesta Healthcare, a digital health and clinical provider group platform.



Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare participated in a $43 million funding round for Current Health, a remote care management platform used by various health systems including New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System and Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger Health.

