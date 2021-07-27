9 recent big tech partnerships in healthcare: Amazon, Google, Microsoft  

Nine recent partnerships between healthcare organizations and big tech companies including Amazon, Google and Microsoft.

1. Burlington, Mass.-based Wellforce began working with Amazon to move its entire digital healthcare ecosystem, including its Epic EHR infrastructure, to Amazon Web Services.

2. Amazon Studios, the film sector of the retail giant, partnered with health IT startup Carbon Health to host pop-up vaccine clinics in New York City and Los Angeles.

3. Amazon Web Services launched general availability of its new data lake service for healthcare providers and life sciences organizations, with Chicago-based Rush University Medical Center among its first customers.

4. More than 200 Amazon Echo devices were donated to Calcutta Health Care Center in Ohio for patients and nurses to use for better communication across the facility.

5. Brightline, a virtual care platform focusing on bringing mental healthcare to children, secured $72 million from investors, including Optum and Google.

6. YouTube, owned by Google, partnered with several leading healthcare providers to help populate its video platform with credible health information, including Cleveland Clinic, Boston-based Mass General Brigham, Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, Stanford (Calif.) Medicine and the Kaiser Family Foundation.

7. Google Cloud unveiled its healthcare data engine to offer end-to-end solutions from multiple platforms, such as EHRs, claims and research data. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has been using the tool and is working with Google to aggregate and analyze data.

8. Teladoc combined its virtual care delivery platform for hospitals and health systems with Microsoft Teams, which will let users conduct telehealth visits without having to leave the Teams environment.

9. The National Institutes of Health tapped the Microsoft Azure cloud platform to support its data processing and storage for its biomedical research initiative.