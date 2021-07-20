NIH taps Microsoft for biomedical research initiative 

The National Institutes of Health will begin using the Microsoft Azure cloud platform to support its data processing and storage for its biomedical research initiative, the organizations said July 20.

NIH tapped Microsoft Azure as the cloud platform for its Science and Technology Research Infrastructure for Discovery, Experimentation and Sustainability Initiative, which provides cloud technology and services for biomedical research.

Using Microsoft Azure's artificial intelligence and machine learning tools, NIH and NIH-funded researchers can optimize processing, storage and analysis of datasets and computational workloads to understand and treat human diseases.