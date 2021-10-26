3 ways med schools are sharpening their focus on digital health

As artificial intelligence and other digital health tools become increasingly integrated into care delivery, medical schools are developing programs to prepare incoming medical professionals for these trends. Here are three examples:

On Oct. 12, the teaching hospital division of Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic teamed up with Boston-based Northeastern University to offer an online master's management degree in digital healthcare transformation. The yearlong program is seeking early- to mid-career healthcare professionals who want to shift to the business management side of the field, as well as people who work in management positions in other industries who want to move into healthcare.



On Oct. 11, the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City launched a department focused on advancing artificial intelligence in healthcare. The Department of Artificial Intelligence and Human Health, the first AI-focused department within a medical school in the U.S., will conduct AI research and apply AI to treatment in hospital and clinical settings.



On April 20, the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai rolled out a new PhD concentration in AI and emerging technologies (AIET) as part of its PhD in biomedical sciences program. Students on the AIET track will work closely with Mount Sinai's biomedical engineering and imaging institute to develop digital tools to improve medicine and care delivery.