Wisconsin hospital to get new name, Epic EHR system

Columbus, Wis.-based Prairie Ridge Healthcare will rebrand to reflect its affiliation with Fergus Falls, Minn.-based Lake Region Healthcare.

Prairie Ridge Healthcare will transition to its new name, Lake Region Healthcare, starting Nov. 1, according to an Oct. 20 press release.

In addition to the name change, the health system will also transition to an Epic EHR system, the same one Lake Region is installing throughout its organization.

"With both of our hospitals and all of our locations under the same name, we will be able to implement a single Epic EMR and create one unified patient record system throughout our care locations for safer, more seamless care," said Kent Mattson, CEO of Lake Region.

In 2015, Prairie Ridge became a wholly owned subsidiary of Lake Region Healthcare.