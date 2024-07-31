Why Northwell is integrating healthcare with entertainment

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health has launched Northwell Studios, an initiative designed to meld healthcare with entertainment to address pressing social issues and enhance brand visibility.

Inspired by the storytelling prowess of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Northwell aims to leverage the art of narrative to address two main objectives with its new internal content studio, Northwell Studios. First, the studio seeks to bolster Northwell's brand presence, using entertainment to engage consumers and familiarize them with the health system before they need its services, Ramon Soto, chief marketing and communications officer of Northwell, told Becker's.

This approach mirrors successful documentary projects Northwell has already conducted, such as its Netflix features "Lenox Hill" and "Emergency NYC," which offer viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the health system's operations.

The second goal of Northwell Studios is to tackle significant social issues through storytelling.

Mr. Soto highlighted Northwell's commitment to addressing topics like mental health, which is exemplified by its recent collaboration with HBO on "One South: Portrait of a Psych Unit," a docu-series exploring the mental health crisis among college students.

Mr. Soto emphasized that the primary metric of success for such projects is their ability to make a meaningful difference.

"If we can help one person, if I can help one kid who's thinking about committing suicide and just bend the curve there, I really would have considered that a success," he said.

Northwell Studios is not just about making headlines; it's about driving societal change, Mr. Soto said. He pointed to other pressing issues, such as food deserts, gun violence and the "silver tsunami" of aging populations, as areas where the healthcare sector can make a difference. By addressing these topics through compelling content, Northwell aims to spur conversations and inspire solutions.

Regarding partnerships, Mr. Soto revealed that Northwell Studios is actively seeking like-minded filmmakers, writers and creative partners who share a passion for social impact. The studio is interested in a range of projects, from major motion pictures to unscripted content, focusing on critical issues such as women's health and fertility crises.

The aim, said Mr. Soto, is to collaborate with storytellers who can craft impactful narratives that align with Northwell's mission.

As Northwell Studios continues to develop and refine its projects, Mr. Soto expressed enthusiasm about the future. The studio has already received numerous proposals since its July 24 launch and is keen to explore new ideas that align with its goals.

"Because we're creating Northwell Studios, we can show up a little differently and take advantage of the economics of the deal production. And I think that can help fuel and fund some of these social messages that need to be pushed out in the marketplace," he said. "So I think we can do more social good just as a result of this model."