Northwell Health expands into filmmaking

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health is launching its own internal content studio that will partner with established and emerging filmmakers in a bid to "humanize" healthcare through filmmaking.

Northwell Studios will serve as the health systems production company, according to a July 24 news release from Northwell, and partner with Creative Artists Agency and film and production company CreativeChaos vmg to develop and co-produce scripted and unscripted films.

According to the release, five new productions are currently underway.

Northwell Studios will work with filmmakers, writers and creative visionaries to produce compelling content while collaborating with distributors to ensure its narratives reach a broad and engaged audience.

Northwell has had a presence in the entertainment industry since 2017 and has produced several documentaries including "Lenox Hill," "Emergency NYC" and "One South: Portrait of a Psych Unit."