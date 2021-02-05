Virtua Health partners with Entercom for public health education

Virtua Health partnered with broadcasting network Entercom to disseminate helpful health information to community members, the Marlton, N.J.-based health system announced Feb. 4.

Under the partnership, Entercom's WBEB-FM studio will be named the Virtua Health Studio. The health system will work with the station to broadcast interactive events, share reliable health advice and highlight relevant health and wellness information.

"This past year of uncertainty and disrupted routines really amplified the consumer’s reliance on media — especially their desire for people and information they could trust,” Chrisie Scott, Virtua Health's chief marketing officer, said in a news release. "Partnering with Philadelphia’s number one radio station allows us to link the mission and here-for-good spirit of Virtua with the respected on-air personalities and life-energizing music of B101.1 to truly connect with the community in a meaningful, memorable way."

