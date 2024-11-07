Tufts Medicine's plan to boost 'brand experience'

Boston-based Tufts Medicine's new marketing chief told Becker's he plans to engage patients across multiple platforms and devices to boost the academic health system's "brand experience."

Drew Landmeier started as senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer of the $2.6 billion, three-hospital system Nov. 4. A longtime healthcare marketer, he had most recently served as senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Jacksonville, Fla.-based Nemours Children's Health.

He talked to Becker's about his plans for the new role and the biggest trends in healthcare marketing nowadays.

Question: What are your hopes/plans for your new role at Tufts Medicine?

Drew Landmeier: As I step into my new role at Tufts Medicine, I aim to forge a marketing and communications team that sets the standard for performance and innovation. We will prioritize a multifaceted approach that encompasses patient care excellence, academic partnerships, and a robust national reputation while ensuring our local and regional brands remain prominent.

By integrating cutting-edge research with clinical expertise and mastering complex stakeholder engagement, we will drive strategic marketing initiatives that transform challenges into milestones of success, redefining the potential of a premier healthcare brand.

Q: How do you expect the role to differ from your previous marketing leadership positions?

DL: At Tufts Medicine, the integration of marketing and communications into the core strategy sets this role apart from my previous positions. The organization's relentless drive and collaborative spirit create an exciting opportunity for my team and me to make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients and families.

Here, we have the chance to tap into the collective knowledge and innovation across the organization, allowing us to develop strategies that not only engage but deeply connect with our diverse community. I look forward to pushing boundaries, breaking new ground, and setting a higher bar for healthcare marketing that reflects the excellence Tufts Medicine stands for.

Q: What are the top one or two trends in healthcare marketing nowadays, and how do you plan to address them in your new role?

DL: I see a trend that applies both within and outside healthcare: mastering omnichannel engagement and consistency. Marketers are racing to meet the demands of reaching prioritized audiences through a limitless number of options. With consumers engaging across multiple platforms and devices, brands must ensure a consistent and cohesive presence across all channels.

Omnichannel engagement involves creating a unified brand experience that seamlessly integrates online and offline interactions. This includes synchronized marketing campaigns across social media, websites, mobile apps, EMRs, and care delivery sites. I will leverage advanced analytics and integrated marketing technologies to track customer journeys and ensure consistent messaging, enhancing the overall brand experience and fostering deeper connections with multiple audiences.

Q: What is the biggest challenge for healthcare marketers these days, and why?

DL: The biggest challenge for healthcare marketers is maintaining patient trust while navigating digital privacy concerns and regulatory constraints. Ensuring that marketing efforts comply with healthcare regulations while still being effective with patients and referral sources seeking specialized care, supporting access, and providing a frictionless patient journey, all while engaging, requires a delicate balance and strategic ingenuity.

Q: Where do you see healthcare marketing evolving in 2025 and beyond?

DL: To meet the future demands of personalized patient experiences and digital health solutions, healthcare marketers must develop sophisticated teams with advanced project management skills. Managing the ever-growing complexity and executing it effectively will be crucial.

At Tufts Medicine, we will leverage data analytics to tailor our MarCom strategies, enhancing patient engagement and satisfaction. This evolution will enable healthcare marketers to better understand and meet diverse patient needs, driving loyalty and financial stability, making it essential to navigate this intricate landscape successfully.