Top 5 universities for marketing in 2023, per US News

Naomi Diaz -

The University of Michigan is the top rated university for marketing, according to U.S. News and World Report's Best Colleges in 2023 ranking.

The report, published Sept. 12, analyzed 1,500 U.S. universities on 17 measures of academic quality. To read the full methodology, click here.

Here are the top five marketing universities:

  1. University of Michigan (Ann Arbor)

  2. University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

  3. Indiana University (Bloomington)
     
  4. University of Texas (Austin)

  5. New York University (New York)

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars