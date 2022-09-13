Top 5 universities for marketing in 2023, per US News

The University of Michigan is the top rated university for marketing, according to U.S. News and World Report's Best Colleges in 2023 ranking.
The report, published Sept. 12, analyzed 1,500 U.S. universities on 17 measures of academic quality. To read the full methodology, click here.
Here are the top five marketing universities:
- University of Michigan (Ann Arbor)
- University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)
- Indiana University (Bloomington)
- University of Texas (Austin)
- New York University (New York)