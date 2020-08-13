NY hospital association spent $8.5M on ad campaign to bring patients back, but hospitals still reporting low volumes

The Greater New York Hospital Association spent millions of dollars on an advertising campaign to bring patients back to the hospitals, according to a report from the Times Telegram. Did it work?

Not yet, say health system executives.

On June 9, GNYHA launched a campaign to inform the public that it was safe to return to hospitals in New York City, noting that delaying medical care can be harmful. However, New Yorkers have been reluctant to seek care at hospitals since Gov. Andrew Cuomo lifted the ban on elective surgery in April. Health system leaders testified at a state legislature hearing on Aug. 13 patients are still wary of returning for elective surgery and the systems are experiencing a "massive drop in revenue" as a result.

Healthcare Association of New York State said costs and revenue loss from the start of the pandemic through April 2021 could reach $20 billion to $25 billion, federal aid notwithstanding.

