Northwell unveils toolkit for health systems to scale gun violence prevention efforts

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health has launched a digital toolkit aimed at helping hospitals and health systems nationwide develop and expand gun violence prevention programs.

The resource, titled “Guiding Health Systems to Action on Firearm Injury & Violence Prevention,” was introduced at Northwell’s 2026 Gun Violence Prevention Forum and is designed to translate frontline experience into practical strategies for clinical settings, according to an April 22 news release.

Here are three things to know about the toolkit:

Developed with support from the Joyce Foundation and input from healthcare experts, the toolkit compiles insights from organizations across the country and outlines nearly 100 clinical, community and system-level approaches that can be adapted to local needs.



The guide is intended to help health systems identify where they can intervene, overcome implementation barriers and build sustainable programs over time. It also draws on Northwell’s research, including work funded by the National Institutes of Health, and incorporates feedback from healthcare leaders.



Soledad Adrianzén McGrath, program director at the Joyce Foundation, said the toolkit offers a roadmap for expanding evidence-based efforts already underway in clinical settings.

Northwell has focused on gun violence prevention since 2019 and established its Center for Gun Violence Prevention in 2020. The center’s work includes clinical care, research and screening emergency department patients for risk factors and firearm safety.

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