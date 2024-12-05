NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins donate $114K for UPMC hospital gym

The NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins have donated $114,000 to renovate the gym at UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital in Pittsburgh, NHL.com reported.

Hospital officials celebrated the reopening of the gymnasium Dec. 2 with the Penguins after receiving a grant from the team's foundation, according to the story.

"The idea was that we need to have an area where patients, while they're in the hospital, could workout, could do aerobic exercise, listen to music, or play volleyball or basketball," Ken Nash, MD, chief of clinical services for UPMC Western Psychiatric, told the news outlet. "It also decreases the stigma, that the Penguins would help support this."