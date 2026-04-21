Mount Sinai launches women’s health podcast series

New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System has launched a new podcast series focused on comprehensive women’s health.

The series, “HERology,” is co-hosted by four Mount Sinai physicians and researchers, according to an April 21 news release. It features experts in women’s health and medicine from Mount Sinai, as well as guest experts from other institutions and well-known public figures.

Podcast topics include hormonal health, cardiometabolic risk, brain health, resilience, longevity and evidence-based approaches to wellness.

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