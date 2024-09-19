Indiana health system inks stadium naming rights deal

Terre Haute, Ind.-based Union Health has inked a three-year athletics sponsorship deal with Terre Haute-based Indiana State University.

Union Health's logo will appear on the Sycamores' basketball court at Hulman Center, while the health system will get the naming rights for the mezzanine and suite levels and sponsor final score graphics on the team's social media channels.

"As two of the largest employers in the Wabash Valley, Union Health and Indiana State University are proud cornerstones of our community," Union Health President and CEO Steve Holman said in a Sept. 17 statement. "Both are unequivocally passionate about serving others, with aligned missions of transforming lives and bettering the health and wellness of our communities."