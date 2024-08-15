Northwestern Medicine lands stadium naming rights

Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine has secured the naming rights for a local football stadium.

Evanston, Ill.-based Northwestern University's temporary stadium for the next two years will be named Northwestern Medicine Field, with the first football game set for Aug. 31. The facility, which also hosts soccer and lacrosse, will include signage with the health system's brand on the field, LED screens and other structures.

"As the healthcare provider for the university's students and athletes, we are pleased to strengthen our partnership and continue supporting the Wildcats in this new venue," said Howard Chrisman, MD, president and CEO of Northwestern Memorial HealthCare, in an Aug. 12 statement.

The Wildcats will host games at Northwestern Medicine Field during the construction of the new $800 million Ryan Field, set to open in 2026. The naming rights partnership is one of the first under new NCAA rules allowing commercial advertisements on college football fields. The deal was negotiated by Northwestern Sports Properties, part of collegiate sports marketing company Learfield.